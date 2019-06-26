Hail leaves behind damage in Wilson

Residents in Wilson, Texas are assessing damage done to their homes following a hail storm Monday night.

The hail storm produced a stone as large as nearly four inches in diameter. Homeowners said some of the damage includes broken windows and holes in siding.

Homeowner Francis Rios said the hail storm was terrifying.

“I was screaming and yelling,” Rios said.

Rios said two of her windows were broken.

“It was big, hail I mean big time,” Rios said.

Nearby, St. John’s Lutheran Church also faced damage.

Clyde Wilke, president of the church, tried to patch up a door window after a hail stone crashed through it.

“I’m trying to just tape it up to keep further damage keep water from coming in into the church so we can get it fixed,” Wilke said.

Wilke said he also faced dame at his own home, including three broken windows.

“PIck up the pieces and go on, that’s all we can do after a storm,” Wilke said.