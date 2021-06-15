Hailey Dunn vigil scheduled for Tuesday evening in Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Texas — The Hailey Dunn search team will hold a prayer vigil Tuesday evening (June 15) in Colorado City. The vigil will be at 7:30 at 1802 Chestnut in Colorado City where Hailey’s home once stood.

“Friends and family are welcome to join us,” the search team said.

Hailey, age 13, went missing in December 2010 and became the subject of an intense statewide search effort. Her case made national news. In March 2013, human remains were discovered near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County. They were later identified as Hailey.

On Monday, officials arrested Shawn Casey Adkins for murder. He was the longtime boyfriend of Hailey’s mom, Billie Dunn.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said, “We will not be doing a release of information on the arrest of Shawn Adkins.”

Shawn Adkins

“To clear up any misinformation, Adkins was arrested today [Monday] in Big Spring and booked into the Howard County Jail by the Texas Rangers, on a warrant for murder.”

But the murder case was based on facts and circumstances in Mitchell County, and the warrant was issued by prosecutors based in Nolan County.

Adkins was publicly named as a person of interest years ago. But until now, he was never charged.

Adkins maintained his innocence. In an interview in 2011, he begged for Hailey to come home.

“Hailey, I hope you come home safe really soon. You’ve been gone way too long. We all miss you, and we all love you,” Adkins said at the time.

Hailey’s mother, Billie, was charged and arrested in 2011 – accused of lying to police about Adkins’ whereabouts.

“I feel sadness over not feeling her home yet, I feel anger over not having an arrest yet, I feel anger over somebody not having any remorse to confess”, Billie Dunn said in 2016.