Remains found, arrest made; family of missing Hale Center woman speaks out

LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of missing woman Traci Boston, 61, of Hale Center spoke Monday evening with KAMC and EverythingLubbock. Although she is still officially listed as a missing person, the family believes she was killed sometime after December 18.

Human remains were found in Hale County and the family presumes they belong to Boston.

Images of Traci Boston, courtesy of family

“It’s presumptive on our part,” said Boston’s brother, David Scott Snipes. “And I don’t know if that’s a wrong presumption.”

The remains were found after Corey Lee Webster, 26, was found on January 21 driving Boston’s stolen pickup truck. Webster was also charged for tampering with a corpse.

The remains were not positively identified, the Texas Department of Public Safety said, as of Monday.

Snipes said his sister had a “plutonic relationship” with Webster – saying Webster helped Boston move furniture. In return, Boston helped pay for Webster’s court fees in a previous case.

“She helped people,” Snipes said. “They helped her. She lived a very simple life. A lot of it was probably the barter type relationship.”

“She saw the person in every person that you or I would probably look over,” Snipes said.

“We all kept in touch with Traci by phone or in person or texting,” Snipes said. “She was very active in texting us and that’s where we noticed the change.”

The change came after December 18. Suddenly, line of communication stopped.

DPS said Webster is a “person of interest” in Boston’s disappearance. He remained locked up in Hale County as of Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000.