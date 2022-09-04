PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 20-year-old motorcycle rider lost his life in a crash Friday night in Hale County.

DPS said Anthony Ray Acosta of Plainview was operating a motorcycle southbound on FM 400 near FM 3183. At the same time, Jorge Luis Riojas, 31, of Plainview stopped in a pickup truck with the intention of turning at the intersection.

DPS said Riojas then proceeded into the intersection and failed to yield the right of way. The motorcycle collided with the pickup, DPS said.

Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS said Riojas was airlifted to University Medical Center for serious injuries.

Conditions were dry and cloudy, DPS said. DPS also said the posted speed limit in the area was 75 miles per hour.