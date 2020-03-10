HALEY STRONG: Haley Perez passes away at 13

LUBBOCK, Texas– Haley Perez, the teenager who captured the community’s heart with her #HaleyStrong social media posts, died Tuesday morning. She was 13.

Haley’s father, Raulo Perez, confirmed she passed away on Facebook.

The post read:

4-12-2006.

9:55am Tuesday March 10, 2020

No pain no more suffering!!!

Rest Now Baby!!!! -Raulo Perez

Haley was fighting cancer for the past five years, and her family recently threw her a quinceañera birthday party.

Raulo Perez said the family was coordinating for the celebration for Easter Sunday, but they were told by Haley’s doctor that they should move the party up to an earlier date, as previously reported by EverythingLubbock.com.

“I guess we lost our battle. We found out that 20 percent of kids, pediatric cancer kids don’t make it and my daughter falls in that 20 percent,” he said.

