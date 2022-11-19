AMES, Iowa – Texas Tech and Iowa State kicked off in subfreezing temperatures Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium.

Tyler Shough made his second straight start and third of the season.

On the third play of the game, Myles Price fumbled after a short completion and Iowa State recovered deep in Texas Tech territory.

The Red Raider defense would force the Cyclones into a 30-yard field goal attempt that was missed by Drake Nettles.

On the next possession, the Red Raiders avoided another turnover when Shough recovered the football after a bad snap on second down.

Krishon Merriweather and Jaylon Hutchings combine for a sack that stalls an Iowa State drive and forces a punt.

Texas Tech’s next drive started on its four-yard line. After a 28-yard completion to Price down to the Iowa State four-yard line, Donovan Smith would like up in the backfield with Shough and take the direct snap in for the one-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Texas Tech lead. The 14-play, 96-yard drive gave Texas Tech a 7-0 lead.

Iowa State answered with a 36-yard Nettles’ field goal to make it 7-3.

The Cyclones would miss a second field goal as time expired in the first half.