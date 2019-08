LUBBOCK, Texas — Police on Thursday afternoon said David Hampton was taken into custody in Abilene on charges related to the disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez.

Police said Hampton, 53, was arrested a few minutes before 2:25 p.m.

Police also said Celestino Rodriguez, 79, has not been located yet.

Related Story: Missing man, age 79, was beat up and left in a field, new court records reveal