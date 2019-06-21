Hand-foot-and-mouth disease peaks in warmer months

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is more commonly found in warmer months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Executive director of Early Learning Centers of Lubbock, Lena Scaff, said it’s important to keep children in a clean environment.

“How many times a day do kids touch the walls, the shelves, other toys, cabinet doors. All of those things that we don’t normally think about cleaning on a regular basis,” Scaff said.

The CDC reports the disease usually affects infants and kids younger than 5. Some of the symptoms include: fever, reduced appetite, sore throat, and sores which can develop in the mouth. Kids could also get rashes on the palms of their hands and feet and could eventually blister.

The disease is caused by a virus found in the nose, throat, feces and infected blisters.

Nicole Jones, director of Elite Learning Academy, said she does her best to keep her kids protected. She said they have a four step cleaning process for toys.

“It’s a bleach solution, detergent solution, with soap and water and then we let the toys air dry,” Jones said.

Scaff said they also have their own precautionary measures.

“We do a head to toe health check on every child, every day when they come in,” Jones said.

Some other methods include shampooing the carpet weekly, not sharing wipes and diapers among other children and not allowing shoes in their infant rooms.

Scaff said in the event a child has contracted hand-foot-and-mouth, her staff members let other parents know and do not let the child return until a doctor approves.