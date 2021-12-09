Harris County jail scrutinized after inmate attacks sergeant, review

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Jail is under a microscope after an inmate sexually assaulted a female sergeant and a recent state inspection.

The state inspection found that the state’s largest jail has a lack of sufficient staffing that has “contributed to the heightened level of tension and inmate hostility.”

A five-page report by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards following a surprise inspection last month found employees at Harris County Jail in Houston were often late in conducting required checks of inmates in their cells.

The commission’s report was completed on Monday, the same day authorities say the female sergeant was attacked.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday his agency is working to fix the jail’s problems, including increasing staffing.

Jeremiah Williams, the inmate who attacked the sergeant, was in court on Wednesday and faces a $3.5 million bond. He was already charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault at a west Harris County park in September of 2020.