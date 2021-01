A nurse prepares a vaccine prior to the vaccination of elderly people at a nursing house in Athens, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — There is no COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2021. The City of Lubbock Health Department has not yet determined the date of the next COVID-19 vaccine clinic, and is not taking appointments at this time.

The City of Lubbock will receive more COVID-19 vaccines this week, and additional clinics will be scheduled.

