TEXAS (KIAH) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Texas, and contrary to misconception, it can affect people of all ages.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 47% of Americans have high blood pressure, high cholesterol which lead to heart disease.

In Texas, a report from the Texas Department of State Health Services pointed out, hypertension is a very common and important risk factor for myocardial infarction, otherwise known as a heart attack.

But younger adults are now facing the risk of cardiac risk because of several factors. Consider family history and substance abuse. Some medical experts said people 40 years of age and younger are likely to get heart disease more than previous generations because of the rise in diabetes and obesity.

The CDC gives these 7 strategies for a heart-healthy lifestyle: