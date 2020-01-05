Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
#LubbockStrong
CBN Telethon
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Texas Mass Violence
Latest
Top Stories
Coronavirus v. Influenza: which virus should you be worried about?
Top Stories
City of Lubbock seeking artists for their Storm Drain Art Project 2020
Warrant reveals how badly victim was hurt in kidnapping “for almost 24 hours straight”
LPD officers cleared by grand jury in Jan. 5 shooting, internal review ongoing
UPDATE: Hundreds inquire for dogs rescued in hoarding situation, LAS says
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 3rd, 2020
Top Stories
KLBK AM Weather February 3, 2020
Top Stories
February 2nd, 2020 Evening Weather
KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: February 2nd, 2020
February 1st, 2020 Evening Weather
KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: February 1st, 2020
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Contests
Candy Fix Fridays
Pro Football Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
How Cupid Are You?
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Find It Fast
Alexa
Black History Month
Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Save A Pet
Search EverythingLubbock
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Covenant Health Community Spotlight
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
Coronavirus
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered
CDC: New virus’s risk for U.S. public remains low
Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
More Coronavirus Headlines
The science behind the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Too soon to tell if new virus as dangerous as SARS
News Highlights
Kliff Kingsbury gifts Super Bowl ticket to Patrick Mahomes’ high school coach
H-E-B offers chance to win a lifetime of groceries with sweepstakes
Fallen first responders: 72 hours of mourning
Little girl stuffed in backpack, dies in car. Lubbock man charged with capital murder
Man shot, killed after firing gun at Lubbock Police
LPD releases new details concerning deadly shooting at Level Nightclub
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar