71% of recent COVID-19 cases in Lubbock are in people aged 18-24

LUBBOCK, Texas — Between August 31 and September 7, the City of Lubbock reported 1,577 new COVID-19 cases. According to the city, 1,130, or roughly 71 percent, were in people aged 18-24.

Chart provided by the City of Lubbock.

Click here to view the full image.

In the same period of time, Texas Tech University reported 685 new cases in both students and employees, for a total of 945 cases overall.

As of Friday, Texas Tech had the third most COVID-19 cases in a Texas university, behind Baylor University and Texas Christian University.

The next age group with the most coronavirus cases between August 31 and September 7 were those aged 30-39, with 91 new COVID-19 cases. There were 62 new cases reported in those aged 10-17.