71% of recent COVID-19 cases in Lubbock are in people aged 18-24

LUBBOCK, Texas — Between August 31 and September 7, the City of Lubbock reported 1,577 new COVID-19 cases. According to the city, 1,130, or roughly 71 percent, were in people aged 18-24.
In the same period of time, Texas Tech University reported 685 new cases in both students and employees, for a total of 945 cases overall.
As of Friday, Texas Tech had the third most COVID-19 cases in a Texas university, behind Baylor University and Texas Christian University.
The next age group with the most coronavirus cases between August 31 and September 7 were those aged 30-39, with 91 new COVID-19 cases. There were 62 new cases reported in those aged 10-17.