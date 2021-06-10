CDC awards Texas more than $193 million for COVID-19 related health disparities

ATLANTA, Georgia — The following is a news release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

CDC has awarded the Texas Department of State Health Services and several Texas health jurisdictions $193,304,367 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.

“These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to keeping equity at the center of everything we do,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “They are an important step in our unwavering efforts to strengthen our communities’ readiness for public health emergencies—and to helping everyone in America have equal opportunities for health.”

The intended outcomes of these grants are to 1) reduce COVID-19-related health disparities, 2) improve and increase testing and contact tracing among populations that are at higher risk and are underserved, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities, and 3) improve state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

“The pandemic has laid bare longstanding health inequities, and health departments are on the front line of efforts to address those inequities,” said José T. Montero, M.D., Director of CDC’s Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support. “These grants will provide these health departments with much needed support to address disparities in communities that need it most.

The state, local, and territorial health departments receiving the grants can be found here. To learn more about CDC COVID-19 State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Funding, visit this page. For more detail on HHS COVID-19 funding, please visit HHS COVID-19 Funding | HHS TAGGS.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 and move toward greater health equity, CDC continues to work with populations at higher risk, underserved, and disproportionately affected to ensure resources are available to maintain and manage physical and mental health, including easy access to information, affordable testing, and medical and mental health care.

This initiative is funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021, (P.L. 116-260).