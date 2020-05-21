City of Lubbock and United Way to sell Lubbock Strong t-shirts

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, The City of Lubbock announced in a press release that the city and Lubbock Area United Way are partnering to sell Lubbock Strong t-shirts.

The press release says the shirts benefit the South Plains COVID-19 response fund and applaud the strength of the local community during this time.

The shirts will sell for $15 each and pre-sales are open until June 1.

Customers will be notified when the shirts are ready and the shirts can be picked up at Dollar Western Wear located at 5111 Slide Road.

Proceeds will go towards the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund, according to the press release.

The South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund provides flexible resources to nonprofits working with local communities that are disproportionately impacted by Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Shirts can be ordered at: www.mylubbock.us/LubbockStrong or www.liveunitedlubbock.org/spneighbors