City of Lubbock confirms 1 new death, 23 new cases of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release by the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock has confirmed 23 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and one additional death as of 5:00 p.m. on March 31, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 100 with two deaths.

A significant number of the new cases are associated with the ongoing outbreak at Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The health department continues to work with regulatory agencies to ensure appropriate care is provided to residents. This afternoon, screening of 60 individuals at the Whisperwood facility was completed.

In addition to the reported Lubbock cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting additional cases on the South Plains including Hockley County (7), Terry County (4), Gaines County (1), Hale County (1) and Lynn (2). The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

(This is a press release by The City of Lubbock)

Update on Case Investigations in Lubbock, As of March 31, 2020 5:00 pm

Report_Date __Age__ Exposure County_of Residence Investigation Status 3/17/2020 20-29 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/18/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/20/2020 30-39 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/20/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 50-59 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/22/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/22/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 30-39 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 10-19 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 50-59 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 40-49 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 10-19 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 30-39 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/26/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/26/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/26/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/26/2020 40-49 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 10-19 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 60-69 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 40-49 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 60-69 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 60-69 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 30-39 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 50-59 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 10-19 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 80-89 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 40-49 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 70-79 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 40-49 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 50-59 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 60-69 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 40-49 International Travel Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 80-89 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 60-69 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 60-69 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 80-89 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 80-89 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 70-79 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/30/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 80-89 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 20-29 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 90+ Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 50-59 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation 3/31/2020 20-29 Exposure to known Case Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 20-29 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation 3/31/2020 40-49 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation 3/31/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 50-59 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation 3/31/2020 60-69 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation 3/31/2020 60-69 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation 3/31/2020 40-49 under investigation Lubbock Under Investigation 3/31/2020 10-19 under investigation Lubbock Under investigation 3/31/2020 40-49 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 20-29 under investigation Lubbock Under investigation 3/31/2020 40-49 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 50-59 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 40-49 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete 3/31/2020 30-39 under investigation Lubbock Under investigation 3/31/2020 30-39 under investigation Lubbock Under investigation 3/31/2020 30-39 Nursing Home Lubbock Complete

Total Cases for Lubbock County: 100

Total cases: based on information provided by the City of Lubbock

Daily New Cases — Chart from City of Lubbock Health Department

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19