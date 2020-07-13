City of Lubbock confirms 75 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 75 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 3 deaths, and 128 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 3,823: 1,938 active, 1,822 listed as recovered and 63 deaths.

In its ongoing quest to keep citizens informed with the most up-to-date and user-friendly information, the City of Lubbock has updated its interactive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19.

Though the look is different, the City is still providing all of the same information citizens are used to seeing regarding the Coronavirus in Lubbock County. New data will continue to be posted in the original format through Monday, July 20. Beginning Tuesday, July 21, the City will share data exclusively on the new dashboard. As with the previous format, data will be updated daily around 5 P.M.

You can find more information about the new dashboard on the City of Lubbock social media accounts.

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19