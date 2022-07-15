LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Health Department continues to see an increase in local COVID-19 cases. Over the last week, COVID-19 cases have been identified in local daycares, among medical staff and in local nursing homes. In addition, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is slowly increasing.
In an effort to return to the low case counts Lubbock experienced in recent months, the Public Health Department has compiled the following information to share with residents.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.
For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Lubbock, visit mylubbock.us/test-sites.