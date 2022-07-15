LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Health Department continues to see an increase in local COVID-19 cases. Over the last week, COVID-19 cases have been identified in local daycares, among medical staff and in local nursing homes. In addition, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is slowly increasing.

In an effort to return to the low case counts Lubbock experienced in recent months, the Public Health Department has compiled the following information to share with residents.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Lubbock, visit mylubbock.us/test-sites.