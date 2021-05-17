City of Lubbock reports 109 new cases, 2 additional deaths since May 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 15 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 27 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 19 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 16 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 9 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 11 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 16 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 12 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 8 recoveries and one additional death.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 19 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 15 recoveries and one additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 49,188: 166 active, 48,294 listed as recovered, and 728 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 3.41%.

COVID-19 updates will be released on Mondays. The next update will be sent out Monday, May 24. Data will continue to be updated Mondays – Fridays on the COVID-19 dashboard at mylubbock.us/covid19.

Executive Order 34 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-34

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county-level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

