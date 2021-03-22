City of Lubbock reports 11 new cases, 1 additional death Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 2 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 12 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 15 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 11 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 16 recoveries and one additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,457: 139 active, 47,595 listed as recovered, and 723 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.33%.

Executive Order 34 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-34

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county-level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid

(News release from the City of Lubbock)