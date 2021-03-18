City of Lubbock reports 11 new cases, 1 additional death

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 11 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 8 recoveries and 1 additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,424: 160 active, 47,543 listed as recovered, and 721 total deaths. Tuesday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.29%.

Executive Order 34 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-34

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county-level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid

