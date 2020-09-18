City of Lubbock reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 115 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 30 recoveries and one death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 10,237: 2,308 active, 7,812 listed as recovered and 117 deaths.

For Texas Tech home football games, those wishing to have a tailgate off of the university campus, must follow guidelines set by the City of Lubbock. For outdoor tailgate events with 10-49 participants, a Small Tailgate Approval Checklist must be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of five days before the event.

An outdoor tailgating event with an anticipated 50 participants or more must submit a separate plan for consideration by the Mayor of the City of Lubbock detailing how safety concerns regarding COVID-19 will be addressed. These plans should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of five days prior to the event for approval.

To request approval from the Mayor for other outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.