City of Lubbock reports 12 additional COVID-19 deaths, 257 new cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 257 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 340 recoveries and 12 additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 35,684: 4,534 active, 30,727 listed as recovered and 423 total deaths.

Since the 4:00 PM cut off yesterday, four cases were reported or assigned to Lubbock. These cases have been adjusted into the cumulative totals.

As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 24 open hospital beds and 34 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System. Note that this reflects staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards. These dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds, such as pediatrics, PICU, outpatient, psychiatric and others, as well as hospitalized patients in the 22 county Trauma Service Area.

Lubbock remains above the 15% threshold where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds. Today’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage is 26.41%. Trauma Service Area B will remain under the additional restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders until we remain below 15% for seven consecutive days.

Executive Orders 31 and 32 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-31 or here mylubbock.info/ga-32

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid