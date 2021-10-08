City of Lubbock reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 0 additional deaths Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 122 new cases and 0 deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 64,463: 3,086 active, 60,520 recovered and 857 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 10 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 49 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 6 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals. There were 11 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 38 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.