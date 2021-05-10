City of Lubbock reports 123 new cases, 1 additional death since May 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 10 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 27 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 22 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 16 recoveries and one additional death.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 18 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 12 recoveries. 

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 22 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 5 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 15 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 13 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 23 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 18 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 49,079: 190 active, 48,163 listed as recovered, and 726 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.27%.

COVID-19 updates will be released on Mondays. The next update will be sent out Monday, May 17. Data will continue to be updated Mondays – Fridays on the COVID-19 dashboard at mylubbock.us/covid19.

Executive Order 34 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-34

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county-level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

