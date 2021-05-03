City of Lubbock reports 125 new cases, 66 additional recoveries since April 26

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 14 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 17 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 39 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 9 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 8 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 17 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 22 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 15 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 11 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 14 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,956: 156 active, 48,075 listed as recovered, and 725 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 1.94%.

COVID-19 updates will be released on Mondays. The next update will be sent out Monday, May 10. Data will continue to be updated Mondays – Fridays on the COVID-19 dashboard at mylubbock.us/covid19.

Executive Order 34 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-34

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county-level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

