City of Lubbock reports 14 new cases, 7 additional recoveries

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 14 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,414: 163 active, 47,531 listed as recovered, and 720 total deaths. Tuesday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.29%.

Executive Order 34 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-34

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county-level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid

