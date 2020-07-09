Breaking News
City of Lubbock reports 145 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 145 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 132 recoveries and an additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 3,376: 1,694 active, 1,623 listed as recovered and 59 deaths. 

Walgreens, at 602 Avenue Q, will operate a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site starting on Friday, July 17. The drive-thru will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors need to take a COVID-19 assessment test before they will be given an appointment time to be tested. The assessment can be found at www.walgreens.com/COVID19testing

In a recent proclamation, Governor Greg Abbott limited outdoor gatherings to 10 people, unless approved by a mayor or county judge. If citizens, or organizations, would like to have their event considered for approval they can download a form at www.mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe. They can then send the form to LubbockSafe@mylubbock.us. Those seeking approval are asked to submit their request at least 10 days before the event. 

