City of Lubbock reports 15 new cases, 1 additional death

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 13 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 16 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 15 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 14 recoveries and 2 additional deaths.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 15 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 17 recoveries and one additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,392: 173 active, 47,499 listed as recovered, and 720 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.73%.

Beginning today, March 15, the City will no longer report open hospital beds and patients holding for beds as part of its daily COVID-19 data update. With hospitals returning to normal operations, this data is no longer indicative of current hospital capacity. The City will continue to report the DSHS hospitalization rate for the 22 county Trauma Service Area on the City of Lubbock dashboard and monitor hospitalization numbers. Reporting will be adjusted as needed.

