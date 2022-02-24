LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 15 new cases and 1 death.

A total of 96,778 cases and 1,053 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 2/24/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 13 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 2 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region).

There were 7 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 14 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate was at 5.67 percent.