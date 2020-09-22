City of Lubbock reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 155 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 79 recoveries and one death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 10,681: 2,355 active, 8,206 listed as recovered and 120 deaths.

*Today, 11 cases were reassigned to Lubbock County from other jurisdictions. They are included in today’s cumulative number.

The City of Lubbock, through the Health Department and Office of Emergency Management, has successfully converted the COVID-19 data set into a new database system. The data migration took place last week. Ongoing quality control checks on the statistics and database continue to be a priority of the City of Lubbock.

The City reports the best information possible each day based on the data received prior to the 4:00p.m. cut-off time. The case information posted on the City’s dashboard is updated daily with the most recent information obtained throughout the case investigation. Please note that daily case counts are correct as of the time received and are used in calculating positivity rates and other relevant metrics.