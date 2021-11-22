City of Lubbock reports 160 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death since Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 160 new cases and 1 death since Friday. There were 49 cases Saturday, 46 cases Sunday and 65 cases Monday.

A total of 67,209 cases and 904 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 11/22/21)

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 32 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 4 pediatric COVID-19 patient was in the hospital.

There were also 16 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 23 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9.52 percent.