City of Lubbock reports 163 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 163 new cases and 8 death since Friday. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 65,031: 1,303 active, 62,852 recovered and 876 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 7 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 25 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 3 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals. There were 8 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 18 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.