City of Lubbock reports 18 new cases, 16 additional recoveries

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 18 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 16 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,798: 88 active, 47,985 listed as recovered, and 725 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 1.79%.

Executive Order 34 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-34

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county-level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid

(News release from the City of Lubbock)