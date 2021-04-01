City of Lubbock reports 20 new cases, 8 additional recoveries Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 20 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and 8 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,608: 186 active, 47,699 listed as recovered, and 723 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.21%.

Executive Order 34 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-34

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county-level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid

