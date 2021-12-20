City of Lubbock reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths since Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 209 new cases and 7 deaths since Friday. There were 78 cases Saturday, 83 cases Sunday and 48 cases Monday.

A total of 70,082 cases and 939 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 12/20/21)

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 37 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 4 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

There were also 18 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 21 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 11.46 percent.