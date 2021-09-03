City of Lubbock reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths Friday

Updated with information from the Texas Department of State Health Services

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 246 new cases, 315 recoveries and 5 deaths.

The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 58,105: 4,680 active and 787 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 18.76 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 66 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and eight pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.

There were 35 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 40 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.