City of Lubbock reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 259 new cases and 4 deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 62,104: 5,201 active, 56,080 recovered and 823 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 17.45 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 58 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 9 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals. There were 33 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 38 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.