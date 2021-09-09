City of Lubbock reports 278 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 278 new cases, 182 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 60,031: 4,776 active and 800 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 21.12 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 74 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.

There were 23 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 50 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

The Texas Tech University COVID-19 dashboard listed 273 active student cases and 32 active employee cases.