City of Lubbock reports 285 new cases, 4 additional deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 285 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 169 recoveries and 4 additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 43,553: 3,787 active, 39,178 listed as recovered and 588 total deaths.

Since the 4:00 p.m. cut-off yesterday, 2 additional cases were reported or transferred into Lubbock. These cases have been adjusted into the cumulative totals.

As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 31 open hospital beds and 26 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System. Note that this reflects staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards. These dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds, such as pediatrics, PICU, outpatient, psychiatric and others, as well as hospitalized patients in the 22 county Trauma Service Area.

Lubbock remains above the 15% threshold where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds. Today’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was not available at time of release. Trauma Service Area B will remain under the additional restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders until we remain below 15% for seven consecutive days.

Executive Orders 31 and 32 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-31 or here mylubbock.info/ga-32

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid