City of Lubbock reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 305 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 83 recoveries and one additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 16,911: 2,415 active, 14,322 listed as recovered and 174 deaths.

**Since the 4:00 p.m. cut off yesterday, 4 new cases have been reported or were transferred in from other jurisdictions. These cases are adjusted into the cumulative totals.

Executive Order GA-32 allows certain venues to reopen at 75% capacity and allows certain counties to resume elective surgeries. Counties within Trauma Service Areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are excluded from these reopenings. Executive Order GA-32 defines high hospitalizations as at least 15 percent of a hospital’s total capacity being used for COVID-19 hospitalized patients for seven consecutive days.

DSHS updated its dashboard to reflect the changes implemented with Executive Order GA-32. The City of Lubbock will be reporting the hospitalization rate as reflected on the DSHS dashboard.