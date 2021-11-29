City of Lubbock reports 411 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths since Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 411 new cases and 3 deaths since Wednesday. There were 84 cases Thursday, 94 cases Friday, 88 cases Saturday, 72 cases Sunday and 73 cases Monday.

A total of 67,876 cases and 913 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 11/29/21)

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 35 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 2 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

There were also 12 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 13 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9.19 percent.