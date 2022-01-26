LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 487 new cases and 1 death.

A total of 92,533 cases and 1,009 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 1/26/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 51 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 23 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital as of Thursday.

There were 30 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 19 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 23.3 percent as of Thursday.