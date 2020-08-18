City of Lubbock reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 49 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 83 recoveries and two additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 6,656: 1,609 active, 4,958 listed as recovered and 89 deaths.

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at mylubbock.us/COVID19

To request approval from the Mayor for outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.