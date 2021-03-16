City of Lubbock reports 5 new cases, 22 additional recoveries

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 5 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 22 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,399: 150 active, 47,529 listed as recovered, and 720 total deaths. Sunday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.73%.

Executive Order 34 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-34

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county-level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid

