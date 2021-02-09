City of Lubbock reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) –– The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 57 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 148 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 47,530: 944 active, 45,896 listed as recovered and 690 total deaths.

Since the 4:00 PM cut off yesterday, one additional case was identified as a duplicate or transferred to the correct jurisdiction. This has been adjusted into the cumulative totals.

As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 42 open hospital beds and 34 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System. Note that this reflects staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards. These dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds, such as pediatrics, PICU, outpatient, psychiatric and others, as well as hospitalized patients in the 22 county Trauma Service Area.

Lubbock remains under the 15% threshold where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 8.15%. Trauma Service Area B will be under lessened restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders unless we go above 15% for seven consecutive days.

Executive Orders 31 and 32 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-31 or here mylubbock.info/ga-32

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid