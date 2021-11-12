City of Lubbock reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 60 new cases and 1 death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 66,514: 998 active, 64,618 recovered and 898 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 38 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and no pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.

There were 9 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 23 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 7.65 percent.

