City of Lubbock reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 61 new cases and 1 death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 66,091: 842 active, 64,358 recovered and 891 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 43 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and no pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.

There were 12 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 25 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.48 percent.