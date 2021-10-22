City of Lubbock reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 0 additional deaths Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 70 new cases and 0 deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 65,334: 947 active, 63,507 recovered and 880 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 34 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds.

There were 19 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 16 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.42 percent.