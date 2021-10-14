City of Lubbock reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 74 new cases and 1 death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 64,811: 2,043 active, 61,852 recovered and 864 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 43 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 5 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals. There were 15 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 28 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.